What do Analysts Say about Ball Corporation(NYSE:BLL): Wolverine World Wide, Inc.(NYSE:WWW)

Ball Corporation (BLL) will report its next earnings on Oct 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ball Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.63/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ball Corporation as 2.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ball Corporation is 2.78 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLL to be 25.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, Ball Corporation is expecting Growth of 20.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ball Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ball Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.9%, where Monthly Performance is -3.35%, Quarterly performance is -12.49%, 6 Months performance is -2.98% and yearly performance percentage is 47.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 41.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.25%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. as 614.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is 611.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 615.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 579.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WWW to be 13.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.04%. For the next 5 years, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wolverine World Wide, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 674.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.35%, where Monthly Performance is 5.31%, Quarterly performance is 20.79%, 6 Months performance is 27.96% and yearly performance percentage is 8.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.65% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.