What are analysts Suggestions on Ultra Petroleum Corp.(NASDAQ:UPL): Elevate Credit, Inc.(NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 120%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Elevate Credit, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Elevate Credit, Inc. as 189.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Elevate Credit, Inc. is 181.79 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 197.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 207.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ELVT to be 88.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Elevate Credit, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 146.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Elevate Credit, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 101.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Elevate Credit, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.9%, where Monthly Performance is 15.42%, Quarterly performance is 0.45%, 6 Months performance is 3.7% and yearly performance percentage is 3.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.62% and Monthly Volatility of 3.38%.