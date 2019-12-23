What are analysts Suggestions on Ford Motor Company(NYSE:F): Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.(NASDAQ:ENT)

Ford Motor Company (F) will report its next earnings on Oct 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ford Motor Company as 36.82 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ford Motor Company is 34.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 38.81 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 38.72 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for F to be -46.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.91%. For the next 5 years, Ford Motor Company is expecting Growth of 0.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ford Motor Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 35.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ford Motor Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.71%, where Monthly Performance is 8.59%, Quarterly performance is 3.49%, 6 Months performance is -4.72% and yearly performance percentage is 14.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.66% and Monthly Volatility of 1.52%.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.41/share and a High Estimate of $-0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. as 165.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is 163.57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 167.31 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 160.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENT to be 68.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.29% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 158.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -31.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 80.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.27%, where Monthly Performance is -10.7%, Quarterly performance is -52.33%, 6 Months performance is -34.62% and yearly performance percentage is -79.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -80.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.10% and Monthly Volatility of 10.17%.