What are analysts Suggestions on CorMedix Inc(NYSE:CRMD): Arch Capital Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:ACGL)

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) will report its next earnings on Nov 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CorMedix Inc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CorMedix Inc as 70 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CorMedix Inc is 20 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 150 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRMD to be -340%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.27%. For the next 5 years, CorMedix Inc is expecting Growth of 45.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CorMedix Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 284.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -134.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -216.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -244.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CorMedix Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.2%, where Monthly Performance is 16.02%, Quarterly performance is -7.1%, 6 Months performance is -3.99% and yearly performance percentage is 19.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.63% and Monthly Volatility of 6.05%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. as 1.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 1.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.41 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACGL to be 47.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.49%. For the next 5 years, Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 9.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arch Capital Group Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arch Capital Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.2%, where Monthly Performance is 3.57%, Quarterly performance is 3.81%, 6 Months performance is 17.94% and yearly performance percentage is 64.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 59.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.31% and Monthly Volatility of 1.45%.