what are Analysts report about NeoGenomics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NEO): Barrick Gold Corporation(NYSE:ABX)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NeoGenomics, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. as 104.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NeoGenomics, Inc. is 102.39 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 106.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 76.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NEO to be 16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, NeoGenomics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 33.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NeoGenomics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 708.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1588.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 78.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NeoGenomics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.21%, where Monthly Performance is 17.08%, Quarterly performance is 32.55%, 6 Months performance is 23.77% and yearly performance percentage is 146.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 126.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.95% and Monthly Volatility of 3.41%.