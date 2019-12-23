what are Analysts report about Matador Resources Company(NYSE:MTDR): Dynagas LNG Partners LP(NYSE:DLNG)

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Matador Resources Company and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Matador Resources Company as 253.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Matador Resources Company is 234 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 275.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 190.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTDR to be -27%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 84.21%. For the next 5 years, Matador Resources Company is expecting Growth of 25.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Matador Resources Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Matador Resources Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.45%, where Monthly Performance is 19.47%, Quarterly performance is -1.1%, 6 Months performance is -6.5% and yearly performance percentage is 9.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.92% and Monthly Volatility of 4.14%.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) will report its next earnings on Nov 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners LP as 33.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dynagas LNG Partners LP is 32.67 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 33.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.02 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 141.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dynagas LNG Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.96%, where Monthly Performance is -3.74%, Quarterly performance is 47.14%, 6 Months performance is 44.06% and yearly performance percentage is -35.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 5.21%.