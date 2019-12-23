what are Analysts report about Comcast Corporation(NASDAQ:CMCSA): Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.(NYSE:MLM)

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.66/share and a High Estimate of $0.79/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Comcast Corporation as 28.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Comcast Corporation is 27.94 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 28.56 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 27.85 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMCSA to be 18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.95%. For the next 5 years, Comcast Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Comcast Corporation, where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Comcast Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.17%, where Monthly Performance is -0.28%, Quarterly performance is -4.6%, 6 Months performance is 1.12% and yearly performance percentage is 27.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.72% and Monthly Volatility of 1.90%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2/share and a High Estimate of $2.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. as 1.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is 999.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 956.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MLM to be 30.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.71%. For the next 5 years, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 578.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.11%, where Monthly Performance is 3.86%, Quarterly performance is 2.39%, 6 Months performance is 21.47% and yearly performance percentage is 62.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 58.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.64%.