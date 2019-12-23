Revenue Estimates Analysis of Square, Inc.(NYSE:SQ): HubSpot, Inc.(NYSE:HUBS)

Square, Inc. (SQ) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Square, Inc. and for the current quarter 36 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Square, Inc. as 595.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Square, Inc. is 572.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 653.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 464.25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SQ to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.45%. For the next 5 years, Square, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 63.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Square, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 66.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Square, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.81%, where Monthly Performance is -5.27%, Quarterly performance is 12.1%, 6 Months performance is -12.49% and yearly performance percentage is 13.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.47% and Monthly Volatility of 2.28%.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HubSpot, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HubSpot, Inc. as 180.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HubSpot, Inc. is 180.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 181.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 144.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUBS to be 13.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, HubSpot, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 62.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HubSpot, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 648.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 98.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HubSpot, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.55%, where Monthly Performance is 9.58%, Quarterly performance is -0.82%, 6 Months performance is -7.58% and yearly performance percentage is 31.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.66% and Monthly Volatility of 3.01%.