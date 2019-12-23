Revenue Estimates Analysis of Honeywell International Inc.(NYSE:HON): International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE:IBM)

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will report its next earnings on Jan 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2/share and a High Estimate of $2.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. as 9.6 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Honeywell International Inc. is 9.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.73 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HON to be 6.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.77%. For the next 5 years, Honeywell International Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Honeywell International Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Honeywell International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.32%, where Monthly Performance is -0.46%, Quarterly performance is 5.55%, 6 Months performance is 1.03% and yearly performance percentage is 35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.09% and Monthly Volatility of 1.18%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will report its next earnings on Jan 15 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.57/share and a High Estimate of $4.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for International Business Machines Corporation as 21.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for International Business Machines Corporation is 21.53 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.74 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IBM to be -3.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.89%. For the next 5 years, International Business Machines Corporation is expecting Growth of 3.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on International Business Machines Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 44.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, International Business Machines Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.03%, where Monthly Performance is 1.79%, Quarterly performance is -4.56%, 6 Months performance is -2.7% and yearly performance percentage is 19.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.85% and Monthly Volatility of 1.06%.