Price Target Analysis of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA): PDF Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PDFS)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) will report its next earnings on Nov 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for XpresSpa Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for XpresSpa Group, Inc. as 11.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for XpresSpa Group, Inc. is 12.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 140 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on XpresSpa Group, Inc. , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 103.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -61%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -398.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -194.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, XpresSpa Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.13%, where Monthly Performance is -28.29%, Quarterly performance is -63.5%, 6 Months performance is -66.88% and yearly performance percentage is -82.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -80.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.71% and Monthly Volatility of 10.94%.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) will report its next earnings on Oct 31 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PDF Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PDF Solutions, Inc. as 22.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PDF Solutions, Inc. is 22 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PDFS to be 700%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, PDF Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 134.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 77.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PDF Solutions, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 5.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 128.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PDF Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.52%, where Monthly Performance is 5.31%, Quarterly performance is 23.07%, 6 Months performance is 29.54% and yearly performance percentage is 95.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.