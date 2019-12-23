Price Target Analysis of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.(NYSE:STWD): HMS Holdings Corp(NASDAQ:HMSY)

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) will report its next earnings on Nov 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. as 304.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is 281.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 342.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 293.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STWD to be -3.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 85.71%. For the next 5 years, STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is expecting Growth of 15.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.54%, where Monthly Performance is 3.42%, Quarterly performance is 1.74%, 6 Months performance is 8.46% and yearly performance percentage is 25.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.11% and Monthly Volatility of 0.85%.

HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) will report its next earnings on Nov 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HMS Holdings Corp and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HMS Holdings Corp as 170.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HMS Holdings Corp is 167.23 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 173 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 155.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HMSY to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.57%. For the next 5 years, HMS Holdings Corp is expecting Growth of -2.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HMS Holdings Corp, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 625.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HMS Holdings Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.77%, where Monthly Performance is 3.03%, Quarterly performance is -18.61%, 6 Months performance is -3.02% and yearly performance percentage is 6.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.38% and Monthly Volatility of 2.37%.