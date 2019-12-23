Price Target Analysis of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation(NASDAQ:PPC): Devon Energy Corporation(NYSE:DVN)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation as 2.92 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is 2.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.66 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 987.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.9%, where Monthly Performance is 0.34%, Quarterly performance is 6.71%, 6 Months performance is 28.43% and yearly performance percentage is 104.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 111.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 2.16%.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 81.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Devon Energy Corporation as 1.82 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Devon Energy Corporation is 1.74 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.87 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DVN to be 140%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, Devon Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 27.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Devon Energy Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Devon Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.48%, where Monthly Performance is 16.04%, Quarterly performance is -1.39%, 6 Months performance is -8.78% and yearly performance percentage is 13.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 2.86%.