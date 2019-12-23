Price Target Analysis of Macy’s Inc(NYSE:M): Kilroy Realty Corporation(NYSE:KRC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.78/share and a High Estimate of $1.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Macy’s Inc as 8.2 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Macy’s Inc is 8.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for M to be -32.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -54.55%. For the next 5 years, Macy’s Inc is expecting Growth of -12.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Macy’s Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 16.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Macy’s Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.72%, where Monthly Performance is 7.86%, Quarterly performance is 4.25%, 6 Months performance is -25.69% and yearly performance percentage is -44.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kilroy Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kilroy Realty Corporation as 213.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kilroy Realty Corporation is 210.61 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 221.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 166.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRC to be 21.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.05%. For the next 5 years, Kilroy Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kilroy Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 562.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 45.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kilroy Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.5%, where Monthly Performance is 0.29%, Quarterly performance is 4.97%, 6 Months performance is 9.99% and yearly performance percentage is 32.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.21% and Monthly Volatility of 1.46%.