Investors Catching Stocks Telaria, Inc.(NYSE:TLRA): Haemonetics Corporation(NYSE:HAE)

Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Telaria, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Telaria, Inc. as 21.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Telaria, Inc. is 21.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.66 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Telaria, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 817.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -20.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Telaria, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.05%, where Monthly Performance is 14.44%, Quarterly performance is 16.6%, 6 Months performance is 27.34% and yearly performance percentage is 235.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 239.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.94% and Monthly Volatility of 4.79%.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) will report its next earnings on Nov 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Haemonetics Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.74/share and a High Estimate of $0.82/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAE to be 20.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.31%. For the next 5 years, Haemonetics Corporation is expecting Growth of 22.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 32.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Haemonetics Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 313.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 90.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Haemonetics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.48%, where Monthly Performance is -2.52%, Quarterly performance is -8.76%, 6 Months performance is 1% and yearly performance percentage is 21.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.69% and Monthly Volatility of 2.14%.