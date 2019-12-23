Investors Catching Stocks Ciena Corporation(NYSE:CIEN): Atmos Energy Corporation(NYSE:ATO)

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) will report its next earnings on Dec 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CIEN to be 15.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.83%. For the next 5 years, Ciena Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ciena Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ciena Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.44%, where Monthly Performance is 13.37%, Quarterly performance is 6.8%, 6 Months performance is -0.82% and yearly performance percentage is 28.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 25.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.24% and Monthly Volatility of 3.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atmos Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.38/share and a High Estimate of $1.63/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATO to be 9.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.4%. For the next 5 years, Atmos Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atmos Energy Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 774.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atmos Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.87%, where Monthly Performance is 3.19%, Quarterly performance is -0.29%, 6 Months performance is 4.9% and yearly performance percentage is 18.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.52% and Monthly Volatility of 1.14%.