Investors Catching Stocks Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOG): TAL Education Group(NYSE:TAL)

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $10.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $12.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-2.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. and for the current quarter 34 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $12.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $10.9/share and a High Estimate of $13.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 30 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alphabet Inc. as 46.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alphabet Inc. is 46.41 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 47.58 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 39.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOOG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.61%. For the next 5 years, Alphabet Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alphabet Inc., where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alphabet Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.13%, where Monthly Performance is 3.57%, Quarterly performance is 9.36%, 6 Months performance is 20.98% and yearly performance percentage is 33.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.87% and Monthly Volatility of 1.05%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -122.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TAL Education Group and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TAL Education Group, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 140.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 53.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TAL Education Group currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.93%, where Monthly Performance is 7.96%, Quarterly performance is 31.34%, 6 Months performance is 29.9% and yearly performance percentage is 75.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 77.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 2.13%.