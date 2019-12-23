Investors Catching Stocks Accenture plc(NYSE:ACN): SL Green Realty Corporation(NYSE:SLG)

Accenture plc (ACN) will report its next earnings on Dec 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Accenture plc and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.69/share and a High Estimate of $1.78/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACN to be 0.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.33%. For the next 5 years, Accenture plc is expecting Growth of 9.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Accenture plc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Accenture plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.15%, where Monthly Performance is 6.77%, Quarterly performance is 9.47%, 6 Months performance is 13.43% and yearly performance percentage is 47.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.91% and Monthly Volatility of 1.32%.

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) will report its next earnings on Jan 15 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SL Green Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SL Green Realty Corporation as 247.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SL Green Realty Corporation is 245.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 251.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 247.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLG to be 7.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.38%. For the next 5 years, SL Green Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 1.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SL Green Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 781.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 42.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 62.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SL Green Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.33%, where Monthly Performance is 8.8%, Quarterly performance is 11.47%, 6 Months performance is 9.47% and yearly performance percentage is 12.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.43% and Monthly Volatility of 1.69%.