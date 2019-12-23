Earnings Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation(NYSE:SEE): Ashland Global Holdings Inc.(NYSE:ASH)

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sealed Air Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sealed Air Corporation as 1.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sealed Air Corporation is 1.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.26 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEE to be -1.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.08%. For the next 5 years, Sealed Air Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sealed Air Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 989.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -111.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sealed Air Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.89%, where Monthly Performance is 8.46%, Quarterly performance is -1.86%, 6 Months performance is -2.26% and yearly performance percentage is 18.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.76% and Monthly Volatility of 1.72%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) will report its next earnings on Nov 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASH to be 92.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.61%. For the next 5 years, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ashland Global Holdings Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 538.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 91.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.01%, where Monthly Performance is 4.83%, Quarterly performance is -1.45%, 6 Months performance is -2.46% and yearly performance percentage is 11.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.16% and Monthly Volatility of 1.48%.