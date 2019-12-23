Comprehensive Stock Analysis of NewLink Genetics Corporation(NASDAQ:NLNK): Arconic Inc.(NYSE:ARNC)

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NewLink Genetics Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.28/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NewLink Genetics Corporation as 250 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NewLink Genetics Corporation is 250 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 250 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 202 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NewLink Genetics Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 33.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 256.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -37.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -44.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -48.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NewLink Genetics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.11%, where Monthly Performance is 15.53%, Quarterly performance is 10.71%, 6 Months performance is 20.78% and yearly performance percentage is 13.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.82% and Monthly Volatility of 7.95%.

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arconic Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arconic Inc. as 3.5 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arconic Inc. is 3.45 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.62 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARNC to be 63.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30.23%. For the next 5 years, Arconic Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 56.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arconic Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arconic Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.82%, where Monthly Performance is 1.82%, Quarterly performance is 17.26%, 6 Months performance is 29.18% and yearly performance percentage is 78.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 86.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.55% and Monthly Volatility of 1.45%.