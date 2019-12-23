Comprehensive Stock Analysis of CenturyLink, Inc.(NYSE:CTL): S&P Global Inc.(NYSE:SPGI)

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CenturyLink, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CenturyLink, Inc. as 5.55 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CenturyLink, Inc. is 5.48 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTL to be -10.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.76%. For the next 5 years, CenturyLink, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CenturyLink, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -52.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CenturyLink, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.79%, where Monthly Performance is -11.1%, Quarterly performance is 2.32%, 6 Months performance is 18.88% and yearly performance percentage is -14.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 2.26%.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for S&P Global Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.36/share and a High Estimate of $2.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for S&P Global Inc. as 1.7 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for S&P Global Inc. is 1.66 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.74 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPGI to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.74%. For the next 5 years, S&P Global Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on S&P Global Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 461.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 52%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, S&P Global Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.17%, where Monthly Performance is 1.33%, Quarterly performance is 7.61%, 6 Months performance is 18.71% and yearly performance percentage is 64.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 59.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.19% and Monthly Volatility of 1.39%.