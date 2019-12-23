Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.(NYSE:APD): Ally Financial Inc.(NYSE:ALLY)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -0.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.05/share and a High Estimate of $2.33/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APD to be 11.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.31%. For the next 5 years, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 975.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.85%, where Monthly Performance is -1.22%, Quarterly performance is 6.6%, 6 Months performance is 5.08% and yearly performance percentage is 52.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 46.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.35% and Monthly Volatility of 1.37%.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) will report its next earnings on Jan 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ally Financial Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.88/share and a High Estimate of $1.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. as 1.61 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ally Financial Inc. is 1.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALLY to be 4.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.75%. For the next 5 years, Ally Financial Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ally Financial Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ally Financial Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.07%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is -8.77%, 6 Months performance is 4.12% and yearly performance percentage is 38.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 35.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.95% and Monthly Volatility of 1.91%.