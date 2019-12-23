Analysts showing optimistic trends for SandRidge Energy, Inc.(NYSE:SD): Marathon Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:MPC)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) will report its next earnings on Nov 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.74/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -151%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SandRidge Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SandRidge Energy, Inc. as 67.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SandRidge Energy, Inc. is 67.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 67.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 97.66 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SandRidge Energy, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 267.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SandRidge Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 22.16%, Quarterly performance is -25.27%, 6 Months performance is -35.85% and yearly performance percentage is -45.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.80% and Monthly Volatility of 4.36%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $2.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corporation as 32.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 21.48 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 48.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 32.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPC to be -54.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1255.56%. For the next 5 years, Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expecting Growth of 74.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marathon Petroleum Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marathon Petroleum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.12%, where Monthly Performance is -0.31%, Quarterly performance is 10.45%, 6 Months performance is 19.4% and yearly performance percentage is 7.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 2.29%.