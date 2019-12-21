What do Analysts Say about Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT): Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated(NYSE:DBD)

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quotient Technology Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quotient Technology Inc. as 109.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quotient Technology Inc. is 108.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 112.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 107.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QUOT to be -233.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -150%. For the next 5 years, Quotient Technology Inc. is expecting Growth of 181.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -366.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quotient Technology Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 528.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quotient Technology Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.08%, where Monthly Performance is -5.89%, Quarterly performance is 24.5%, 6 Months performance is -6.07% and yearly performance percentage is -11.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.00%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -125%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated as 1.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.29 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DBD to be 625%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 77.78%. For the next 5 years, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expecting Growth of 534.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 79.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 115%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.63%, where Monthly Performance is 39.36%, Quarterly performance is -11.2%, 6 Months performance is 23.9% and yearly performance percentage is 299.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 339.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.76% and Monthly Volatility of 7.29%.