What are analysts Suggestions on Comstock Resources, Inc.(NYSE:CRK): Avnet, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVT)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Comstock Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. as 301.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. is 277.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 320.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 153.5 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Comstock Resources, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 500.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Comstock Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.62%, where Monthly Performance is 9.72%, Quarterly performance is -20.24%, 6 Months performance is 44.38% and yearly performance percentage is 60.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 64.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.54% and Monthly Volatility of 4.90%.

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avnet, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVT to be -60.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -52.29%. For the next 5 years, Avnet, Inc. is expecting Growth of 46.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -49.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avnet, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avnet, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.66%, where Monthly Performance is 4.47%, Quarterly performance is -2.22%, 6 Months performance is -1.53% and yearly performance percentage is 16.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 1.72%.