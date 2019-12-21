what are Analysts report about Insight Enterprises, Inc.(NASDAQ:NSIT): Avaya Holdings Corp.(NYSE:AVYA)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Insight Enterprises, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.6/share and a High Estimate of $1.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. as 2.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Insight Enterprises, Inc. is 2.29 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.75 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSIT to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.45%. For the next 5 years, Insight Enterprises, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.93% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 268.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Insight Enterprises, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.79%, where Monthly Performance is 3.17%, Quarterly performance is 28.34%, 6 Months performance is 21.77% and yearly performance percentage is 67.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 67.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.94% and Monthly Volatility of 1.87%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) will report its next earnings on Nov 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avaya Holdings Corp. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $0.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avaya Holdings Corp. as 710.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. is 703 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 717 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 765.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVYA to be -8.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.72%. For the next 5 years, Avaya Holdings Corp. is expecting Growth of -0.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avaya Holdings Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -37.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avaya Holdings Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.31%, where Monthly Performance is 3.31%, Quarterly performance is 20.42%, 6 Months performance is 2.21% and yearly performance percentage is -19.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.39% and Monthly Volatility of 4.22%.