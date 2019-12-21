Stock’s Earning Overview for PVH Corp.(NYSE:PVH): Teekay LNG Partners L.P.(NYSE:TGP)

PVH Corp. (PVH) will report its next earnings on Nov 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PVH Corp. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.77/share and a High Estimate of $1.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PVH Corp. as 2.5 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PVH Corp. is 2.48 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.48 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PVH to be -2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.03%. For the next 5 years, PVH Corp. is expecting Growth of 6.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PVH Corp., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 984.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PVH Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.45%, where Monthly Performance is 6.58%, Quarterly performance is 21.54%, 6 Months performance is 12.22% and yearly performance percentage is 14.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.17% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) will report its next earnings on Nov 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. as 149.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 147.38 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 151 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 149.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGP to be 78.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 88.24%. For the next 5 years, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is expecting Growth of 46.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 138.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teekay LNG Partners L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 328.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.53%, where Monthly Performance is 4.57%, Quarterly performance is 1.46%, 6 Months performance is 19.55% and yearly performance percentage is 28.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 45.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.91% and Monthly Volatility of 2.55%.