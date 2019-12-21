Stock’s Earning Overview for Apergy Corporation(NYSE:APY): Delek US Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DK)

Apergy Corporation (APY) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apergy Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apergy Corporation as 258.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apergy Corporation is 257 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 263 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 311.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APY to be -58.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.25%. For the next 5 years, Apergy Corporation is expecting Growth of 1.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apergy Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 675.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apergy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.65%, where Monthly Performance is 28.26%, Quarterly performance is 10.21%, 6 Months performance is 0.96% and yearly performance percentage is 10.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.67% and Monthly Volatility of 3.60%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Delek US Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.84/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. as 2.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Delek US Holdings, Inc. is 2.12 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.41 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DK to be -81.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -72.73%. For the next 5 years, Delek US Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of -8.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Delek US Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Delek US Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.09%, where Monthly Performance is -2.52%, Quarterly performance is -7.1%, 6 Months performance is -13.51% and yearly performance percentage is -5.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.67% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.