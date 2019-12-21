Revenue Estimates Analysis of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.(NYSE:FNF): Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc(NYSE:SMFG)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.81/share and a High Estimate of $0.96/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. as 2.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is 2.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.69 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FNF to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.3%. For the next 5 years, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fidelity National Financial, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.68%, where Monthly Performance is -5.32%, Quarterly performance is 5.1%, 6 Months performance is 11.7% and yearly performance percentage is 49.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.73% and Monthly Volatility of 1.21%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.49%, where Monthly Performance is 2.05%, Quarterly performance is 6.71%, 6 Months performance is 7.17% and yearly performance percentage is 11.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.78% and Monthly Volatility of 0.80%.