Research Report for Grupo Televisa S.A.(NYSE:TV): Calix, Inc(NYSE:CALX)

Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grupo Televisa S.A. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grupo Televisa S.A. as 1.44 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A. is 1.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.35 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grupo Televisa S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 56.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grupo Televisa S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.77%, where Monthly Performance is 4.58%, Quarterly performance is 10.53%, 6 Months performance is 30.61% and yearly performance percentage is -6.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.66% and Monthly Volatility of 2.49%.

Calix, Inc (CALX) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Calix, Inc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Calix, Inc as 119.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Calix, Inc is 119 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 119.48 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 115.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CALX to be -38.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Calix, Inc is expecting Growth of 300% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 400% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calix, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 228.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calix, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.5%, where Monthly Performance is 3.5%, Quarterly performance is 29.13%, 6 Months performance is 21.46% and yearly performance percentage is -10.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.21%.