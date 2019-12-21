Analysts showing optimistic trends for B&G Foods, Inc.(NYSE:BGS): Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESPR)

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) will report its next earnings on Oct 31 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for B&G Foods, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. as 472.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for B&G Foods, Inc. is 464.72 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 479 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 458.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BGS to be 14.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.82%. For the next 5 years, B&G Foods, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on B&G Foods, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, B&G Foods, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.85%, where Monthly Performance is 10.72%, Quarterly performance is -9.71%, 6 Months performance is -15.58% and yearly performance percentage is -40.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.97% and Monthly Volatility of 2.50%.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.8/share and a High Estimate of $-1.56/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESPR to be -21%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -188.27%. For the next 5 years, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -57.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 46.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 427.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -84.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.84%, where Monthly Performance is 16.8%, Quarterly performance is 47.17%, 6 Months performance is 5.52% and yearly performance percentage is 18.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.54% and Monthly Volatility of 4.22%.