Analysts Recommendations National Oilwell Varco, Inc.(NYSE:NOV): Walt Disney Company (The)(NYSE:DIS)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. as 2.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is 2.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.22 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOV to be 433.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 180%. For the next 5 years, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is expecting Growth of 349.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 325% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Oilwell Varco, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -33.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -51.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.83%, where Monthly Performance is 15.3%, Quarterly performance is 7.89%, 6 Months performance is 14.17% and yearly performance percentage is -7.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.28% and Monthly Volatility of 2.79%.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Walt Disney Company (The) and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.28/share and a High Estimate of $1.77/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DIS to be -19.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.8%. For the next 5 years, Walt Disney Company (The) is expecting Growth of 19.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Walt Disney Company (The), where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Walt Disney Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.09%, where Monthly Performance is -1.5%, Quarterly performance is 10.49%, 6 Months performance is 4.22% and yearly performance percentage is 33.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.05% and Monthly Volatility of 1.32%.