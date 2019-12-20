Worth Watching Stocks Triumph Group, Inc.(NYSE:TGI): American Water Works(NYSE:AWK)

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triumph Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $1.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGI to be 57.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.43%. For the next 5 years, Triumph Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Triumph Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 462.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triumph Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.73%, where Monthly Performance is -7.7%, Quarterly performance is 6.7%, 6 Months performance is 39.22% and yearly performance percentage is 109.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 128.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.96% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.

American Water Works (AWK) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Water Works and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.67/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Water Works as 923.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Water Works is 867.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 850 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AWK to be 5.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.28%. For the next 5 years, American Water Works is expecting Growth of 6.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Water Works, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 952.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Water Works currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.73%, where Monthly Performance is 2.12%, Quarterly performance is -0.95%, 6 Months performance is 3.04% and yearly performance percentage is 31.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 34.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.40% and Monthly Volatility of 1.31%.