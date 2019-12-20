Worth Watching Stocks Huntsman Corporation(NYSE:HUN): Just Energy Group, Inc.(NYSE:JE)

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) will report its next earnings on Jan 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Huntsman Corporation as 1.61 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Huntsman Corporation is 1.56 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.24 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUN to be -44.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.91%. For the next 5 years, Huntsman Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Huntsman Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Huntsman Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.57%, where Monthly Performance is 5.45%, Quarterly performance is 10.05%, 6 Months performance is 26.08% and yearly performance percentage is 35.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.44% and Monthly Volatility of 2.68%.

Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.76/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 584.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Just Energy Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Just Energy Group, Inc. as 873.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Just Energy Group, Inc. is 763.49 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 944.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 745.61 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Just Energy Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Just Energy Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.83%, where Monthly Performance is -30.04%, Quarterly performance is 8.67%, 6 Months performance is -61.37% and yearly performance percentage is -51.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.97% and Monthly Volatility of 7.34%.