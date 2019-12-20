What do Analysts suggest for Eldorado Resorts, Inc.(NASDAQ:ERI): EOG Resources, Inc.(NYSE:EOG)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -23.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. as 621.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is 560.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 646 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 671.76 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ERI to be 866.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.53%. For the next 5 years, Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eldorado Resorts, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eldorado Resorts, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.58%, where Monthly Performance is 7.94%, Quarterly performance is 34.11%, 6 Months performance is 13.06% and yearly performance percentage is 65.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 59.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.20% and Monthly Volatility of 2.16%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EOG Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $1.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. as 4.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. is 4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.48 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.57 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EOG to be -10.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.04%. For the next 5 years, EOG Resources, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EOG Resources, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EOG Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.92%, where Monthly Performance is 15.41%, Quarterly performance is 0.31%, 6 Months performance is -12.04% and yearly performance percentage is -12.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.68% and Monthly Volatility of 2.83%.