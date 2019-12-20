What do Analysts suggest for Chegg, Inc.(NYSE:CHGG): Voya Financial, Inc.(NYSE:VOYA)

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 125%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chegg, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chegg, Inc. as 122.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chegg, Inc. is 121.69 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 123.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 95.68 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHGG to be 24%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Chegg, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 58.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chegg, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chegg, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.2%, where Monthly Performance is 5.48%, Quarterly performance is 16.23%, 6 Months performance is -1.58% and yearly performance percentage is 33.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.34%.

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -42.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Voya Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.07/share and a High Estimate of $1.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. as 315.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Voya Financial, Inc. is 311 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 318.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 315 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VOYA to be 19.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 27.1%. For the next 5 years, Voya Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Voya Financial, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 943.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Voya Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.34%, where Monthly Performance is 6.56%, Quarterly performance is 12.3%, 6 Months performance is 13.86% and yearly performance percentage is 56.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 1.46%.