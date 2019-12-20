What are Analysts opinions on GMS Inc.(NYSE:GMS): EPR Properties(NYSE:EPR)

GMS Inc. (GMS) will report its next earnings on Dec 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GMS Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GMS Inc. as 756.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GMS Inc. is 745.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 785.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 723.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GMS to be 19.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.35%. For the next 5 years, GMS Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GMS Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 467.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GMS Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.54%, where Monthly Performance is -11.91%, Quarterly performance is -2.21%, 6 Months performance is 48.7% and yearly performance percentage is 69.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 84.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 3.03%.

EPR Properties (EPR) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EPR Properties and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EPR Properties as 159.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EPR Properties is 151.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 163.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 145.51 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EPR Properties, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 464.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EPR Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.17%, where Monthly Performance is -5.54%, Quarterly performance is -8.59%, 6 Months performance is -9.68% and yearly performance percentage is 1.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.58% and Monthly Volatility of 1.66%.