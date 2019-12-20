What are Analysts opinions on Gentex Corporation(NASDAQ:GNTX): Quad Graphics, Inc(NYSE:QUAD)

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) will report its next earnings on Jan 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gentex Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gentex Corporation as 442.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gentex Corporation is 436.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 448 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 453.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GNTX to be -9.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10%. For the next 5 years, Gentex Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gentex Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gentex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.66%, where Monthly Performance is 1.64%, Quarterly performance is 5.09%, 6 Months performance is 20.92% and yearly performance percentage is 45.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 1.81%.

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quad Graphics, Inc and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quad Graphics, Inc as 1.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quad Graphics, Inc is 1.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.18 Billion.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 674.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -51.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quad Graphics, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.34%, where Monthly Performance is 13.19%, Quarterly performance is -58.59%, 6 Months performance is -52.96% and yearly performance percentage is -66.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -65.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.79% and Monthly Volatility of 5.63%.