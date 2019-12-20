Research Report for LSC Communications, Inc.(NYSE:LKSD): Trustmark Corporation(NASDAQ:TRMK)

LSC Communications, Inc. (LKSD) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -154.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LSC Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.28/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LSC Communications, Inc. as 809.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LSC Communications, Inc. is 807 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 812 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 939 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 673.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -93.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LSC Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.71%, where Monthly Performance is -13.24%, Quarterly performance is -64.73%, 6 Months performance is -90.83% and yearly performance percentage is -94.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -93.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.72% and Monthly Volatility of 16.94%.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trustmark Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trustmark Corporation as 156.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trustmark Corporation is 153.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 158.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 151.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRMK to be 5.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.88%. For the next 5 years, Trustmark Corporation is expecting Growth of -5.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.24% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 211.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trustmark Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.48%, where Monthly Performance is 1.21%, Quarterly performance is 2.9%, 6 Months performance is 9.54% and yearly performance percentage is 25.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.37%.