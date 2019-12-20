Recent analysts Ratings for Brunswick Corporation(NYSE:BC): Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(NYSE:TMO)

Brunswick Corporation (BC) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brunswick Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brunswick Corporation as 905.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brunswick Corporation is 892.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 928.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.24 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BC to be -22.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.13%. For the next 5 years, Brunswick Corporation is expecting Growth of 22.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brunswick Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 839.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brunswick Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.64%, where Monthly Performance is 3.94%, Quarterly performance is 15.56%, 6 Months performance is 28.48% and yearly performance percentage is 34.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.61% and Monthly Volatility of 1.79%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.51/share and a High Estimate of $3.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc as 6.78 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is 6.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.85 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TMO to be 8.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.03%. For the next 5 years, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is expecting Growth of 10.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.22%, where Monthly Performance is 5.49%, Quarterly performance is 9.08%, 6 Months performance is 9.78% and yearly performance percentage is 41.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.25% and Monthly Volatility of 1.33%.