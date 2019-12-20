Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:FND): Monster Beverage Corporation(NASDAQ:MNST)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) will report its next earnings on Nov 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. as 526.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is 524.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 528.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 436.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FND to be 5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.45%. For the next 5 years, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.2%, where Monthly Performance is 15.01%, Quarterly performance is 2.67%, 6 Months performance is 21.44% and yearly performance percentage is 97.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 94.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.54% and Monthly Volatility of 2.78%.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Monster Beverage Corporation as 997.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation is 965 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 924.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MNST to be 9.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.17%. For the next 5 years, Monster Beverage Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Monster Beverage Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Monster Beverage Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.98%, where Monthly Performance is 8.38%, Quarterly performance is 8.77%, 6 Months performance is -0.49% and yearly performance percentage is 28.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.40% and Monthly Volatility of 1.57%.