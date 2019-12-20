Most Recent analysts Ratings: GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Reources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN): Yamana Gold Inc.(NYSE:AUY)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 812.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Reources & Income Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.93%, where Monthly Performance is 0.24%, Quarterly performance is -3.62%, 6 Months performance is -6.17% and yearly performance percentage is 15.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.25% and Monthly Volatility of 0.99%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Yamana Gold Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. as 461.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. is 420.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 486.55 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 484.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AUY to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Yamana Gold Inc. is expecting Growth of 57.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Yamana Gold Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 15.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Yamana Gold Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.63%, where Monthly Performance is 2.27%, Quarterly performance is 4.03%, 6 Months performance is 46.75% and yearly performance percentage is 67.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 52.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.05% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.