Most Recent analysts Ratings: Cognex Corporation(NASDAQ:CGNX): NetApp, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTAP)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CGNX to be -56.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.26%. For the next 5 years, Cognex Corporation is expecting Growth of 19.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cognex Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 887.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 54.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 54.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cognex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.98%, where Monthly Performance is 11.08%, Quarterly performance is 16.45%, 6 Months performance is 20.97% and yearly performance percentage is 49.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 45.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.22% and Monthly Volatility of 2.57%.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) will report its next earnings on Nov 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.94/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NetApp, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.14/share and a High Estimate of $1.23/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTAP to be -0.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.57%. For the next 5 years, NetApp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NetApp, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 106.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 38.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NetApp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.8%, where Monthly Performance is 0.52%, Quarterly performance is 16.88%, 6 Months performance is 2.88% and yearly performance percentage is 6.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.62% and Monthly Volatility of 1.92%.