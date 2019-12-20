Analysts Recommendations iRobot Corporation(NASDAQ:IRBT): SEI Investments Company(NASDAQ:SEIC)

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.72/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 138.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for iRobot Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for iRobot Corporation as 414.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for iRobot Corporation is 412.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 418.13 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 384.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRBT to be -52.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, iRobot Corporation is expecting Growth of -51.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -49.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on iRobot Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, iRobot Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.23%, where Monthly Performance is 9.44%, Quarterly performance is -15.45%, 6 Months performance is -44.93% and yearly performance percentage is -37.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.25% and Monthly Volatility of 3.84%.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SEI Investments Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.82/share and a High Estimate of $0.86/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SEI Investments Company as 420.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SEI Investments Company is 414 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 424.89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 405.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEIC to be 15.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.81%. For the next 5 years, SEI Investments Company is expecting Growth of 10.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SEI Investments Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 590.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 24.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SEI Investments Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.93%, where Monthly Performance is 6.32%, Quarterly performance is 13.14%, 6 Months performance is 23.08% and yearly performance percentage is 44.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.14% and Monthly Volatility of 1.21%.