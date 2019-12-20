Analysts Recommendations Dolby Laboratories(NYSE:DLB): BT Group plc(NYSE:BT)

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will report its next earnings on Nov 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dolby Laboratories and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DLB to be -58.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.77%. For the next 5 years, Dolby Laboratories is expecting Growth of 16.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dolby Laboratories, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 333.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dolby Laboratories currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.41%, where Monthly Performance is -2.78%, Quarterly performance is 9.58%, 6 Months performance is 4.51% and yearly performance percentage is 7.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.64% and Monthly Volatility of 1.38%.