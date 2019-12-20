Analysts Estimates and Ratings Encompass Health Corporation(NYSE:EHC): Enphase Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENPH)

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Encompass Health Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.96/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Encompass Health Corporation as 1.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Encompass Health Corporation is 1.15 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EHC to be 2.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.62%. For the next 5 years, Encompass Health Corporation is expecting Growth of -3.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Encompass Health Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 611.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Encompass Health Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.69%, where Monthly Performance is -0.21%, Quarterly performance is 9.09%, 6 Months performance is 13.12% and yearly performance percentage is 8.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.60% and Monthly Volatility of 1.42%.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. as 205.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Enphase Energy, Inc. is 200.87 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 208.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 92.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENPH to be 725%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 187.5%. For the next 5 years, Enphase Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 790% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enphase Energy, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 75.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 62%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enphase Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.63%, where Monthly Performance is 35.28%, Quarterly performance is -5.5%, 6 Months performance is 47.17% and yearly performance percentage is 400.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 448.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.97% and Monthly Volatility of 6.27%.