Analysts Estimates and Ratings Capital Trust, Inc.(NYSE:BXMT): Boxlight Corporation(NASDAQ:BOXL)

Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Capital Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Capital Trust, Inc. as 105.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Capital Trust, Inc. is 100.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 109.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 102.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BXMT to be -8.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.86%. For the next 5 years, Capital Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of -3.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Capital Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 754.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Capital Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.98%, where Monthly Performance is 4.61%, Quarterly performance is 3.37%, 6 Months performance is 4.49% and yearly performance percentage is 13.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.74% and Monthly Volatility of 0.69%.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boxlight Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boxlight Corporation as 11.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boxlight Corporation is 11.04 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BOXL to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Boxlight Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -79.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boxlight Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 114.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -29.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -137%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -62.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boxlight Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.38%, where Monthly Performance is -25.72%, Quarterly performance is -40.51%, 6 Months performance is -59.3% and yearly performance percentage is -27.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.60% and Monthly Volatility of 7.75%.