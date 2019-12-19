What do Analysts Say about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.(NYSE:MAA): Trident Acquisitions Corp.(NASDAQ:TDAC)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. as 417.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is 412.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 423.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 398.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAA to be 5.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.9%. For the next 5 years, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. might touch $147 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $139.15 and $127 respectively.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. closed its last trading session at $130.54 with the loss of -1.88%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 14.64 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $140.15 and 52-week low of $91.21. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -4.81% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -5.04% and 5.2% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 11/01/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 548.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.01%, where Monthly Performance is -7.41%, Quarterly performance is -1.23%, 6 Months performance is 7.45% and yearly performance percentage is 31.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.56%.