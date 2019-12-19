What are analysts Suggestions on Interface, Inc.(NASDAQ:TILE): Weingarten Realty Investors(NYSE:WRI)

Interface, Inc. (TILE) will report its next earnings on Jan 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Interface, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Interface, Inc. as 345.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Interface, Inc. is 341.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 347.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 337.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TILE to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 78.57%. For the next 5 years, Interface, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Interface, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Interface, Inc. might touch $21 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $19 and $17 respectively.

Interface, Inc. closed its last trading session at $17.03 with the loss of -0.47%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 999.37 Million. The Company has 52-week high of $19.40 and 52-week low of $10.37. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 0.49% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 5.05% and 13.12% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 02/25/19 and 52-Week Low on 08/28/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 340.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Interface, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.23%, where Monthly Performance is 3.57%, Quarterly performance is 30.48%, 6 Months performance is 8.72% and yearly performance percentage is 18.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.13% and Monthly Volatility of 2.33%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 256.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Weingarten Realty Investors and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors as 119.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Weingarten Realty Investors is 116.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 120.45 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 123.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WRI to be -3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Weingarten Realty Investors is expecting Growth of 2.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Weingarten Realty Investors, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Weingarten Realty Investors might touch $36 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $32.8 and $30 respectively.

Weingarten Realty Investors closed its last trading session at $30.84 with the loss of -0.16%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 3.99 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $32.17 and 52-week low of $23.80. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -1.84% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 0.44% and 6.87% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 11/29/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 967.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Weingarten Realty Investors currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.07%, where Monthly Performance is -2.32%, Quarterly performance is 8.57%, 6 Months performance is 7.06% and yearly performance percentage is 20.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.13% and Monthly Volatility of 1.60%.