What are analysts Suggestions on Constellium N.V.(NYSE:CSTM): Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:MPWR)

Constellium N.V. (CSTM) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Constellium N.V. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Constellium N.V. as 1.5 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Constellium N.V. is 1.41 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.57 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.57 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSTM to be 139.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35%. For the next 5 years, Constellium N.V. is expecting Growth of 187.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -77.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Constellium N.V., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Constellium N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.56%, where Monthly Performance is -1.26%, Quarterly performance is 1.59%, 6 Months performance is 39.31% and yearly performance percentage is 78.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 101.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.36%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.02/share and a High Estimate of $1.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. as 163.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is 162.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 163.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 153.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPWR to be 4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.48%. For the next 5 years, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 376.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 78.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.79%, where Monthly Performance is 10.99%, Quarterly performance is 14.38%, 6 Months performance is 37.23% and yearly performance percentage is 51.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 1.90%.