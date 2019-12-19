what are Analysts report about Novo Nordisk A/S(NYSE:NVO): Carbon Black, Inc.(NASDAQ:CBLK)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) will report its next earnings on Nov 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Novo Nordisk A/S and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S as 4.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is 4.68 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.55 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 33.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 75.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 73.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Novo Nordisk A/S currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.02%, where Monthly Performance is -0.39%, Quarterly performance is 9.58%, 6 Months performance is 11.21% and yearly performance percentage is 25.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.16% and Monthly Volatility of 1.05%.

Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carbon Black, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Carbon Black, Inc. as 62.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Carbon Black, Inc. is 61.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 62.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 53.41 Million.